Syracuse unable to secure individual title at ACC Outdoor Championships

Syracuse track and field did not win an individual title at the ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships this weekend.

On Thursday, the Orange made a strong performance in the distance events. In the men’s 10,000-meter, grad-transfer JP Trojan (29:11.77) was edged out of the ACC title by less than half a second. Trojan placed 2nd. Senior Joe Dragon (29:12.44) set a new personal best in the event to finish fifth. Matthew Scrape (29:22.43) and Dominic Hockenbury (29:25.83) both finished in the top 20. Alex Comerford (29:38.55) and Silas Derfel (30:17.92) also placed for the Orange.

In the women’s 10,000-meter, Syracuse placed two runners in the top six. Amanda Vestri (32:52.60) placed fourth and Annie Heffernan (33:25.55) took sixth with a new personal best. Earlier this season, Vestri had the third-fastest 10,000-meter time in the nation this season, but fell nearly ten seconds short of her personal best. Jordan Jacob (34:02.58) and Abigail Spiers (34:39.93) both secured top-25 spots. Ellie Lawler (35:07.59) finished 31st.

The Orange continued competition on Friday with the men’s and women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. In the women’s race, Justus Holden-Betts (10:21.78) set a new personal best for the fourth time this year to finish 14th, it was a 17-second improvement on her time from her first steeplechase of the season in March. In the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, junior Aidan Tooker (8:50.81) finished 12th.

On Saturday in the men’s 1,500-meter final, senior Simon Smith (3:47.04) placed 11th out of 12 runners. His time of 3:44.06 in the preliminary round was a new personal best.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, freshman Anthony Vazquez (14.39) set a new personal best, but placed 7th out of 8 hurdlers. In the preliminary round, Jamil Adams (14.55) missed out of qualification for the finals by just 0.11 seconds.

Jordan Jacob (16:28.02) set a new personal best in the women’s 5,000-meter to lead Syracuse runners with a 19th place finish. Reilly Zink (16:58.45) also set a new personal best to finish 27th, while Emma Eastman (17:25.14) placed 37th. Amanda Vestri and Annie Heffernan both did not start. In February, Vestri won the 5,000-meter title at the ACC Indoor Championships.

JP Trojan (13:49.68) led SU runners in the men’s 5,000-meter to place tenth. Joe Dragon (13:52.48) set a new personal best to finish 11th. Freshmen Sam Lawler (14:17.25) and Ethan Wechsler (14:19.77) each also set personal bests with top-30 finishes.

Although the Orange are finished with conference meets, several runners have qualified for the NCAA East Region Preliminary Round from May 26-29. To qualify, runners had to place among the top 48 times for their respective event. For the women’s squad, Amanda Vestri, Annie Heffernan, and Justus Holden-Betts made the cut. On the men’s squad, JP Trojan, Joe Dragon, Silas Derfel, and Aidan Tooker all hold qualifying times.