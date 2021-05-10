SUNY schools will require students to be fully vaccinated in the fall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

All SUNY and CUNY schools will require students to be fully vaccinated before attending in-person classes in the fall, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

More than 60% of the New York state population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo said in a press release. Students attending SUNY schools, including SUNY-ESF, will need to submit proof of vaccination before they can return to campus for their fall semester.

“There is no factual argument against the vaccine, and there is no excuse not to get your shot,” Cuomo said. “This vaccine is the weapon that will help us win the war on COVID, and so I urge everyone who still needs to take it to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”

New York state recently opened all mass vaccination sites, including the New York State Fairgrounds, to allow walk-in services for anyone eligible to receive the vaccine. After receiving the first dose of a two-dose vaccine, residents will be automatically signed up for their second dose.

Advertisement



Cuomo encouraged private colleges and universities to require vaccinations for students as well. Syracuse University has already said it will require students to submit a proof of vaccination before students can return to campus for the fall semester.