SU will allow vaccinated people to stop wearing masks indoors, outdoors

Starting May 24, Syracuse University will implement changes to its on-campus COVID-19 guidelines related to mask wearing, social distancing, capacity limits and other protocols.

Under the new policy, fully vaccinated campus community members will not be required to wear a mask or socially distance in most indoor and outdoor settings, J. Michael Haynie, vice chancellor of strategic initiatives and innovation, said in a campus-wide email this afternoon. Those who are unvaccinated will still have to follow the previous guidelines related to masks and social distancing.

The new policy will also apply to all on-campus visitors, Haynie said. However, this new policy will not go into effect until after commencement weekend.

This announcement comes three days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared that New York state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on COVID-19. SU announced later that day that the university will begin a phased implementation of new, less restrictive campus policies regarding COVID-19 protocols.

According to the email, shared spaces on campus — including classrooms, offices and conference rooms — will be allowed to operate at full capacity. Campus dining halls, recreation facilities and religious services will operate with a limited capacity along with social distancing, Haynie said.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike must still wear masks on public transportation such as Centro buses and SU trolleys in accordance with the New York State Department of Health, Haynie said in the email.

A maximum of 250 people will be allowed to congregate in indoor gatherings, while outdoor events will be limited to 500 people. All individuals above the age of four who participate in indoor gatherings that can exceed such capacity limits — such as activities inside the Carrier Dome — will need to provide vaccination records or recent negative COVID-19 test results, Haynie said.

Additionally, fully vaccinated SU students and employees will no longer be required to participate in the COVID-19 testing beginning June 1. Testing requirements for unvaccinated people will be announced shortly, according to the email.

Students, faculty and staff traveling for business and research must still go through the university to have their travel plans approved, but campus community members can travel for personal reasons as long as they comply with the New York State travel guidelines, Haynie said in the email.

Haynie said SU will take down or amend public health signs, decals and message boards around campus in the coming days in accordance with the latest policy adjustments.

“Now as those signs come down, what remains is to say thank you,” Haynie said in the email. “Thank you for your cooperation, commitment and fortitude throughout the past year.”