‘A friend to anyone’: Sarah Riddle remembered for her compassion, dedication

When Sarah Riddle’s mother, Shelley, found a stray cat on their property, her daughter insisted that they keep it. The family had two dogs already, but Riddle had been begging to get a cat, her favorite animal.

“She said, ‘It’s not a coincidence, Mom. I kept telling you we need a cat.’” Shelley said. “Buttercup’s 2 years old now.”

Riddle, a senior studying neuroscience and biology at Syracuse University, died March 27. In lieu of flowers, Riddle’s family asked for donations to the local animal shelter in her name.

Riddle’s kindness extended beyond animals to include everyone around her, friends and family said. Loved ones remember Riddle for her unmatchable compassion, sense of humor, dedication to her field of study and desire to make a difference.

At SU, Riddle was involved in several extracurriculars — including SU’s chemistry fraternity, a job in a campus research lab and Campus Cursive, an organization that writes letters to empower individuals facing challenges.

When senior Izzabelle Mercier was going through recruitment for Alpha Chi Sigma, the chemistry fraternity, Riddle was the first person who made an effort to talk to her.

“It’s just who Sarah was. She always made an effort to make everyone feel included,” said Mercier, a psychology major. “Sarah was the one to try and make sure that everyone was feeling happy.”

Molly Gross, a junior public health major, joined Campus Cursive her freshman year and remembers Riddle’s welcoming presence.

The two applied for the club’s executive board at the same time, and Riddle was supportive of Gross through the entire process. Riddle served as treasurer of the club for the past two years and selected the cards they wrote their letters on.

Riddle’s kindness never seemed forced, her friends said.

“I don’t even know how to put it to words. You just felt warm when you were around her,” Mercier said. “She was always smiling with you and laughing, and her laugh was incredible and infectious, and so you can’t help but laugh yourself.”

Sarah Riddle (second from left) with some friends at SU. Riddle was involved in several extracurriculars on campus. Courtesy of Ashley Downs

Stephen Ajayi, a fifth-year doctoral candidate studying biology, remembers Riddle’s laughter and sense of humor. Riddle and Ajayi worked together in the biology and neuroscience lab, where Ajayi was Riddle’s assigned mentor.

Most students who work at the lab do so because they are on a pre-med track or are interested in applying for medical school. But Riddle was genuinely interested in research, which was unique, Ajayi said.

“Usually when you have students that are interested in the research, they’re a lot more invested,” Ayaji said. “Sarah was very invested.”

Riddle had recently received an award for academic and research achievement, Shelley said. She also received a research grant from the Syracuse Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Engagement.

Ajayi also remembers Riddle’s honesty. She wasn’t afraid to tell people how she felt.

“Everyone needs someone like that,” he said.

At the lab, whoever arrives first chooses the music, Ajayi said. He came to like many of the songs Riddle played, and he added them to his own playlists. One of her favorite bands was Cage the Elephant, Ajayi said.

Ashley Downs, a graduate student studying public health, went to a Twenty One Pilots concert in Philadelphia with Riddle before the pandemic. Downs, who was also Riddle’s “big” at Alpha Chi Sigma, didn’t realize how long the drive was going to be. Riddle had snacks packed and played the band’s new album.

“Sarah knew how to do the long car rides,” Downs said.

Riddle and her boyfriend once flew across the country from their hometown of Ona, West Virginia, to Seattle just to visit a cat-themed cafe where patrons could play with cats. She didn’t even drink coffee — she just went for the cats, said Riddle’s brother, Jacob.

She also loved baking. Riddle brought cakes, cupcakes and cookies to members of her fraternity. The members’ favorite was raspberry lemon cookies.

For a Halloween party at the fraternity, Riddle decorated Alpha Chi Sigma with marshmallows and spider webs. She loved Halloween, Shelley said.

Riddle and her mom often baked together at home and even took a four-week cake decorating class together. Riddle also taught herself how to crochet and enjoyed making crafts for people.

“The stuff she did was just unbelievable,” Shelley said.

Sarah Riddle loved crocheting, and made crocheted items for friends and family and donated some to charities. Courtesy of Ashley Downs

For Christmas, Riddle made everyone in her “family” at the fraternity a crocheted stuffed plushy, Downs said. She made Downs a bee.

“My apartment just has a bunch of different stuff from her, which is nice,” Downs said.

She also made and donated 200 knit hats to Lily’s Place, a nonprofit that provides medical care to infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome, Shelley said.

Whenever she was home, Riddle and Jacob enjoyed going to see movies together, especially Disney movies.

Sarah Riddle with her brother, Jacob. The two enjoyed seeing movies and going out to eat. Courtesy of Shelley Riddle

Ella Boggs, who was Riddle’s friend through middle and high school, said they used to go to Qdoba together after Riddle finished band practice and Boggs finished orchestra. Riddle was involved in the marching band from middle school until she graduated.

Riddle was supposed to be Boggs’ bridesmaid, until her wedding ceremony was canceled during the pandemic.

Riddle never let anything stand in her way, Boggs and Shelley said.

“Once she had a goal, once she set her mind on something, she made sure she would see it through,” Shelley said.

Family and friends said Sarah Riddle had an infectious and welcoming personality. Courtesy of Shelley Riddle

Ajayi said that Riddle was applying to graduate schools and looking for programs that would allow her to explore various options. She hadn’t yet decided what to research.

But Boggs knew Riddle wanted to make a difference in the world somehow. Boggs always said if anyone could find the cure for cancer, it would be Riddle.

“She would bend over backwards to help you through anything that you needed,” Shelley said. “I’m one that holds things in, and she would get me to talk.”

Riddle’s friends and family all described her infectious and warm personality. She always made an effort to uplift those around her, Boggs said.

“She was just a happy person, and when you were around her you wanted to be happy. You couldn’t not be happy,” Boggs said. “We’re just all going to have to try a little harder to make sure that never leaves this world.”