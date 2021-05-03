DPS investigating racist incident at University Place

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating a racist incident that occurred Sunday morning, according to the department’s website.

A student reported being called a racial slur by a person in a vehicle driving by on the 500 block of University Place. There is no description of the vehicle or the occupants, and no license plate number has been reported.

“Our team is following every lead to try and solve this case but we need our community’s help,” said DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado in the incident report. “The more information that the community can share with us, the better. Even the smallest of detail can help us.”

Since the incident was first reported, DPS officers have met with the student to gather information and to offer support and resources. Witnesses have also come forward and have been interviewed by DPS.

The department is reviewing camera footage to identify the vehicle involved in the incident.

“No member of our community should be subjected to this kind of experience,” Maldonado said. “When these incidents happen, we need anyone with any information to come forward to give us the best chance of finding the person or people responsible.”