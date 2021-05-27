Student robbed outside of West Campus Starbucks

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Updated May 28 at 1:31 a.m.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety responded to a robbery that occurred at 150 Henry St. at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

The incident happened outside of the West Campus Starbucks. A student reported that an unknown male teenager opened their car door and demanded the vehicle with what appeared to be a knife, DPS stated in a campus-wide email.

There are no reported injuries, according to the email. The student handed over cash to the suspect, but the suspect persisted until the student drove away.

The suspect is described as a male 15- to 16-year-old wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. DPS said the suspect was last seen heading north on Henry Street.

The location of the robbery was reported to be in front of the West Campus Starbucks, which is near Brewster, Boland and Brockway halls.

The Syracuse Police Department and DPS are investigating the incident.

DPS asks anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to call the department at 315-443-2224 or SPD at 315-442-5222.

