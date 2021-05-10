Police report details Chase Scanlan’s alleged history of violence, anger issues

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Editor’s note: This story contains depictions of physical violence and harassment.

Police reports obtained by The Daily Orange on Monday reveal more information about Chase Scanlan’s alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident that occurred April 18. The victim’s statement to police also describes the SU lacrosse player’s alleged history of abuse.

The victim’s roommate alleged in a statement to police that Scanlan and the victim fought “a lot” and that she witnessed Scanlan verbally abuse the victim on several occasions, using sexist language and threatening to spread lies about her. The victim’s mother also said her daughter told her that Scanlan had previously “put his hands on her” sometime in 2020, according to the police report, which was recently made pubilc.

The victim said she visited Scanlan’s house prior to the fall 2020 semester and continued to be involved in an on-again, off-again relationship during the fall semester when both returned to campus.

Once during fall 2020, the victim and Scanlan were at a friend’s house when Scanlan found out the victim was talking to a Black athlete, according to the victim’s statement. The victim told police Scanlan became upset with her and allegedly used the N-word and repeatedly called the victim a “wh*re.” The victim said she slapped Scanlan and that he pushed her to the floor. A friend intervened to separate Scanlan and the victim, the victim told police.

Later that fall, while the victim and Scanlan remained broken up, the victim told police she went to his apartment to retrieve a bracelet she left behind. When she arrived, she said Scanlan denied the bracelet was there, and they argued. She said he pulled the bracelet from his back pocket and said, “This bracelet?” Scanlan proceeded to squeeze the bracelet in his hand, disfiguring the jewelry, police reports said. The victim said she told Scanlan the bracelet was worth $600, and she demanded he buy her a new one. She told police that they continued arguing, and Scanlan attempted to manipulate the bracelet back to its original form before giving it back to her.

The police interviewed the victim on April 28, 10 days after she was allegedly involved in a physical dispute with Scanlan. The reports also included testimony from the victim’s mother and roommate.

The alleged domestic incident on April 18 has been investigated by Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick and the Syracuse Police Department. SPD arrested Scanlan at Manley Field House on Friday on the charge of criminal mischief in the fourth degree — a class A misdemeanor — for destruction of the victim’s phone. He was arraigned later Friday, where a no-contact order was issued on the victim’s behalf and was released. He’s scheduled to reappear in court on July 13.

Scanlan was suspended from the team on April 20 and reinstated on April 26. He was suspended again on Friday, when SPD arrested him.

The victim said she met up with Scanlan early on the night of April 17 at a downtown bar. She told police that after the two drank alcohol, they took an Uber to Scanlan’s apartment with friends. The victim went upstairs to vomit and noticed Scanlan looking through her phone, she told police. The victim said she didn’t say anything and that the two went back to her apartment.

In the field outside the apartment, the victim said her roommate called and asked for her whereabouts. The victim said she was at home, and Scanlan called the victim a liar because she wasn’t in her home, according to the victim’s statement. Scanlan said he was going to a party and left, and the victim walked home and locked her doors because Scanlan had a habit of walking in uninvited, the victim told police.

She FaceTimed an athlete but hung up when she saw Scanlan looking at her through the sliding door, according to the police report. When she opened the door, Scanlan asked who she was talking to and asked for her phone, the victim said. According to the victim’s statement, the victim proceeded to lock herself in the restroom to delete the FaceTime call before unlocking the door. She said Scanlan opened the door, hitting the victim with it before pushing her over. The victim said he threw the phone in the toilet, she retrieved it, and he took the phone out of her hands and began scrolling through it. The victim said the argument continued outside the apartment, where Scanlan threw the phone on the ground, shattering it.

Later in Scanlan’s apartment, Scanlan and the victim continued the argument, the victim told police. She told police Scanlan wrapped his legs and arms around her and squeezed her for about one minute as she screamed. In the report, the victim said, “I thought he was going to kill me.” She struggled to breathe and felt pain in her ribs. She told him she thought he broke her ribs but didn’t want him to call 911 because the victim didn’t want Scanlan to be arrested, the police report said.

During a separate portion of the interview, the victim said she believes Scanlan has “anger issues.”

The victim also told police that Scanlan bought a pitbull puppy while the victim was living on campus and that Scanlan was “constantly mean to the dog.” When the dog became ill, the victim said she called Scanlan to notify him about the dog’s condition and that he refused to come home and take the dog to the vet because he was golfing. The victim said she took the dog to the vet, where it was determined the dog ingested rat poison and needed $2,000 worth of medical care.

Scanlan refused to pay the bill, told the victim to bring the dog home and said he would shoot it, the police report said. The victim refused and paid the $2,000 to have the dog treated. She told police she decided to keep the dog in her apartment after witnessing other instances of Scanlan’s maltreatment.

Months later, in spring 2021, while the victim and Scanlan were broken up, she told police she awoke at 5 a.m. to see him standing in her bedroom. She said she asked him, “What the f*ck are you doing?” and Scanlan replied he wanted to see the dog. The victim said she didn’t believe he wanted to see the dog — instead, she said she thought he came to see if anyone else was in bed with her.

Syracuse police contacted Scanlan’s attorney, but neither Scanlan nor his lawyer have called back to make a statement as of Friday at 10 a.m., the report said. The D.O. couldn’t reach Scanlan’s lawyer as of 4 p.m. on Monday. Scanlan could not be reached by phone for comment.

Visit www.thehotline.org to learn more about relationship abuse and warning signs of domestic violence. If you or someone you know may be at risk, call 1-800-799-7233.