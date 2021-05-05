SU men’s varsity 8 moves to No. 3, women drop to No. 10 in latest rankings

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

No. 3 Syracuse men’s varsity 8 moved up one spot from No. 4 in the latest Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association men’s heavyweight varsity 8 rankings, and the No. 10 SU women’s rowing dropped one spot in the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association poll .

Syracuse men’s varsity 8 swept No. 5 Northeastern, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 7 Boston University this weekend on the Charles River in Boston. The women are coming off a winless outing in a regatta against No. 14 Princeton and No. 5 Rutgers.

The No. 10 ranking marks the third consecutive week that the Orange women have been ranked in the top-10, which is a first in program history. SU reached a program-best eighth two weeks earlier after the varsity 4 defeated three top-20 crews at the Big Ten Invitational on April 17-18. SU swept Northeastern in all events, retaining the Orange Challenge Cup for the fourth consecutive season the week prior.

On the men’s side, the varsity 8’s No. 3 ranking is the highest SU has reached this season after debuting No. 4 in the first IRCA poll this spring. Previously, SU’s varsity 8 defeated No. 9 Navy and No. 12 George Washington in races held on April 18th. Both schools were top-10 crews at the time. The Orange are currently behind Washington and California-Berkeley, who rank first and second, respectively.

Advertisement



The women’s team will compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships on May 14-15th in Clemson, South Carolina, with the opportunity to qualify or receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Championships on May 28-30th in Sarasota, Florida. The men’s Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championship will be held from May 28-30th.