Meaghan Tyrrell scores program record 7 goals in 20-8 win over Loyola

As Sierra Cockerille gathered the ball at the top of the scoring area, she surveyed the field looking for an option. When her option to drive to goal was cut off, she began to curl toward the right side of the offense to initiate the weave offense. Cockerille dumped the ball off to Meaghan Tyrrell, who began to run back upfield. But as Cockerille made the run, her defender inadvertently set a pick on Meaghan Tyrrell’s defender, causing both to tumble to the ground. Meaghan Tyrrell immediately saw the two downed players and took advantage by running straight at the goal and wrapping her shot around the goalie and into the net.

Meaghan Tyrrell would go on to score seven times, and her 10 total points matched a career-high. Her sister Emma Tyrrell scored four times and added three assists. Together, the pair scored over half of Syracuse’s (15-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast) goals in a 20-8 win over Loyola (12-3, 4-0 Patriot League). Their 17 combined points accounted for 60% of Syracuse’s offense Sunday, leading an offense that scored a season-high 20 goals — just one shy of its tournament record of 21.



“I think today they played better together than they did in the ACC Tournament,” SU head coach Gary Gait said. “I’m hoping that continues and they really develop that sister-sister act and start … making some big plays like they did today.”

The sisters assisted each other on three goals against the Greyhounds. First, it was Emma Tyrrell providing for Meaghan Tyrrell. After making a save on one end, Asa Goldstock sent a long leading pass to Cockerille. But the pass was too long and just as it was about to become a turnover, Cockerille batted the ball between two defenders to Emma Tyrrell. She then picked up the ground ball and carried it a few steps before lobbing a pass to a wide-open Meaghan Tyrrell in front of the goal. All Meaghan Tyrrell had to do was dodge to her left and fire into the goal.

“Most of my goals were off assists, so having them make those plays for me is just a rush of energy,” Meaghan Tyrrell said. “Especially when we’re doing transition a lot because we’ve been pushing really well, so all kudos to the team for that one.”

The success would continue in the second half as Meaghan Tyrrell became the provider. On a transition from defense to offense, the ball quickly made its way to Meaghan Tyrrell, who was posted on the high right side of the scoring area. On the opposite side of the scoring area, Emma Tyrrell darted infield and as she raised her stick, Meaghan Tyrrell swung the ball over to her sister, who turned and fired her shot into the net.



Meaghan and Emma Tyrrell combined for 11 goals against Loyola. Courtesy of the NCAA

Later, the two would swap roles on the transition. When Goldstock made the save she lobbed it halfway down the field to Sam Swart. Swart carried the ball all the way to the scoring area before dumping it off to Emily Ehle, who tapped the ball on to Meaghan Tyrrell. She then saw her sister flash to the top of the 8-meter arc and after a quick pass, Emma Tyrrell scored to give the Orange a 19-7 lead.

After the game, Goldstock was surprised that Meaghan Tyrrell had managed to score seven times and credited her for stepping up in the absence of Megan Carney and Emily Hawryschuk.

“Meg Tyrrell stepped up again when we needed her and she continues to be a good voice down there,” Goldstock said. “Her growth not just as a player with the goals she gets, but as a leader is really important. I’m proud of what she’s doing with the offense (and) we really need them to succeed.”

Sunday’s game ran in stark contrast to the two teams’ first meeting in the season opener. Back in February, Meaghan Tyrrell was one of three scoring options along with Carney and Hawryschuk, and Emma Tyrrell had yet to start a game. But now, Meaghan Tyrrell is the only remaining star from that trio and Emma Tyrrell has changed positions to take over for Carney.

Despite all the changes, the sisters helped Syracuse attain its highest-scoring game of the season. The duo even helped rectify an old problem that has plagued the Orange this season: free positions. The Orange had gone 2-for-13 in the ACC Tournament on free positions, but on Sunday, Emma Tyrrell scored one and notched an assist on another, while Meaghan Tyrrell scored twice from the 8-meter.

Syracuse’s next opponent is No. 6 seed Florida, which boasts the second-best scoring defense in the nation, only behind top-ranked North Carolina. But Gait isn’t concerned after seeing the sisters combine for 11 goals against the Greyhounds’ fourth-ranked defense.

“I’m pretty sure that’s a program record for sisters in points with 17,” Gait said with a laugh.