Former Kansas State guard Christianna Carr transfers to Syracuse

Christianna Carr, one of the top scorers in the transfer portal, has transferred to Syracuse from Kansas State. The former Wildcat averaged 15.2 points per game last season, earning her an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Carr, a rising senior, had double-digit points in 20 games last year and led the team from deep, making 35% of her 3s. The 6-foot-1 guard was second on a 9-18 Kansas State team in rebounds per game (4.9) and had 1.8 assists per game.

She’s the fifth player to transfer to the Orange after 11 players entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season. After Tiana Mangakahia entered the WNBA draft, Priscilla Williams became the only remaining player from head coach Quentin Hillsman’s 2020-21 roster.

The Manhattan, Kansas, native was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team after her rookie season when she averaged 9.8 points per game. She needed 28 more points with the Wildcats to become the 44th player in program history with 1,000 or more career points.

On April 20, Hillsman spoke to the media, answering questions about the state of the program following the mass departure of players. He said the Orange “aren’t in panic mode” and are “in a good place.”

Carr joins a Syracuse team that shot 30.4% from deep last year and averaged just under 72 points per game. SU hasn’t made it past the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2016 when it lost to UConn in the national championship. The Huskies beat Syracuse in the second round of the 2021 Tournament, 83-47.

The Orange have also added USC’s Shalexxus Aaron, Texas Tech’s Najé Murray and MEAC Player of the Year Jayla Thornton from Howard. They welcome the No. 11 recruiting class in the country next fall.