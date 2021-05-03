JPMorgan Chase donates $8 million to SU veterans’ institute

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced Monday that it will donate an additional $8 million grant to support Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families.

The grant from JPMorgan Chase & Co., a founding partner of the institute, will support the IVMF’s national training and research programs over the next three years, according to an SU News release.

“The values that veterans bring to the table — character, leadership, teamwork, fortitude — align exactly with the principles needed for success in business, and our partnership with SU’s IVMF provides tools and resources that veterans need to live up to this potential and drive innovation across industries,” said Mark Elliott, global head of military and veterans affairs at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and co-chair of the IVMF Advisory Board, in the release.

The grant comes 10 years after the institute’s founding in 2011 and during National Small Business Month. The IVMF’s entrepreneurship training program has helped over 70,000 veterans and service members over the past 10 years.

Since its founding, the institute has helped over 150,000 transitioning service members, veterans and military families through its programs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has contributed over $34 million to IVMF programs, Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said in the release.

“JPMorgan Chase understood immediately the IVMF was positioned to meet the unique challenges facing veterans and their families,” Haynie said.