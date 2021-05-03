Goldstock, Defliese, Ward earn ACC All-Tournament honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Asa Goldstock, Kerry Defliese and Emma Ward received Atlantic Coast Conference All-Tournament honors after stellar performances in the ACC Tournament.

Goldstock notched 11 saves on 20 shots faced in the ACC final against North Carolina, holding the Tar Heels to a season-low nine goals. In the quarterfinal and semifinal games, Goldstock saved six and seven shots, respectively and played all 60 minutes of each game. Despite the Orange offense’s sluggish start, head coach Gary Gait applauded the defense’s performance in the 9-4 quarterfinal win over Virginia Tech.

“Asa Goldstock played great,” Gait said. “I thought the defense played very well and overall it was a good win and we can move on and put that behind us.”

Against North Carolina, Defliese caused three turnovers, along with two against both Virginia Tech and Boston College. She collected three ground balls against Boston College and two against Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

After being held to one goal by Virginia Tech, Ward scored a career-high five goals on five shots on goal during Syracuse’s 19-17 win over Boston College in the semifinals. Over the three-game tournament, Ward notched eight goals and four assists on 17 shots.

“We’re in a situation where we’re down a couple players and we’re counting on a true freshman to step up against the best team in the country and try and score a bunch of goals,” Gait said after the loss to UNC. “That’s a tough ask for a young lady like that. She played great this whole tournament and we’re gonna need her to continue to play well.”