Duck: Allie Kaylor

The D.O. has always been there throughout one of the worst years of my life, and it meant so much knowing I had a supportive community behind me. I’ll miss it, but this has been an experience like no other.

Crane: Thanks for telling me it would be possible to balance Citrus and working in house. It wasn’t, but who knows where I’d be if you didn’t convince me to try it anyway. I really admire your work as a writer and editor, and working under you is probably one of the best things that could’ve happened to me. Chatham doesn’t know what’s coming.

KJ: My first memory of you is you asking what sports I’m into, me saying baseball and you saying “You came to the wrong school.” Little intimidating for someone that was less than a week into their freshman year. That time you invited me to Varsity to talk Sportscast stuff was the first time I really had a sit down conversation with a senior staffer and the first time I told a D.O. person that I wanted to be sports editor someday (even if it didn’t work out). I’ve loved working with you, and I mean it when I say that you have more potential to succeed than anyone else I know.

Danny: I was so nervous during my first read with you. I mentioned spin rate, and you said that we should add a sentence about how Felipe Vazquez led the majors in spin rate. I didn’t know how to say “He was arrested for child molestation six hours ago,” so I just kept my mouth shut. Glad that got taken out in a later read. I love reading your work because I know anything you write is gonna be amazing. Good luck in the future, you’re gonna do amazing things.

Dabbundo: I wish I had the words to describe how much your friendship means to me. I could probably use up this entire word count talking about how you’ve helped me this year, both at The D.O. and in life in general. Thank you for the 2 a.m. depressing heart-to-hearts and providing support when I need it most. I love you, man.

Roshan: Kiss everyone, yolo everything. This semester was memorable for a ton of reasons, and you were there for it, always pushing me to be better.

Anthony: Your dedication as a reporter this semester is admirable, and you have a bright future ahead of you — just maybe not as a copy editor. Sorry about Wade Miley.

Cincy Nick: Thanks for driving me places when you didn’t have to, the baseball game you thought was a date until I gave off “gay energy,” bubble tea and making sure I have at least one friend back home.

Aro: I don’t need to retell the story of Media Cup afters last year, but I just wanna say again that you talking to me when no one else was is still one of my favorite D.O. memories. We miss you up here, but your Statesman gig is way cooler than anything we have to offer.

Kaci: Women in sports forever! You were the blueprint for Skyler and me. I love you to bits.

Leff: One time I was in the house for a read, and you said “Hi Allie!” and the look of surprise on my face made you think you got my name wrong. You were right, it was just super cool to freshman me that holy sh*t the managing editor knows my name.

VIS 361 gang: Well, we’ve made it through a semester of ham, jumping in front of the class, and Gitner’s general bullsh*t. Congrats on never letting Gitner find out we do projects in the house. See y’all at 8 a.m. Wednesday for our exam (or not).

202: We easily have the baddest bitch energy of any dorm room on campus. Our two future EIC’s are gonna kick ass and I could not be more proud. I miss you guys :,(

OTBOBO: B’Ville? This semester hasn’t been the same without you guys. I miss 4 a.m. Tuesday nights in studio.

Gaia: I miss you so much <3 Thanks for putting up with my late nights and crazy schedule last year. Please come back to Syracuse soon. It’s too quiet without you.

Sam: I’m not even gonna write anything here, my duck would be empty without you. Just wait until your senior show.

Nick from Queens: There’s nothing better than a man who says “Let me look up Adam Duvall’s savant page.” Thanks for crying with me, laughing with me and just being there with me. Do you know what xwOBAcon is yet?

Passan: Bet you never thought you’d show up in one of these 20 years after you graduated, huh? You helped me out a ton this year, even if it may not seem like it. I never thought I’d get the chance to talk to my favorite writer, much less have casual conversations on a regular basis. I’m still banking on the Reds winning 80 games.

Mom and Dad: I don’t show my appreciation for you enough. This semester has been impossible to navigate for me, but you were always so understanding, would drop anything to call if I needed to complain, reassure me when I was down and picked me up when it all became too much. I can’t say enough how much everything you do means to me. I love you both forever

Fall 2021 sports staff: I’m really excited to see how next semester goes. You’re a young group, but an incredibly talented one.



Skyler: I never thought I’d become so close with someone based off of a mutual hatred of a man. You’re one of the few people I’d feel comfortable telling just about everything to you, and I hope you feel the same way. Good luck next year, you’re gonna do great things.