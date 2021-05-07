DPS investigating reported incidents of harassment on campus

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating several complaints about a group of teenage boys physically harassing individuals on campus, the department said in an email Thursday afternoon.

The department described the boys as between 12 and 16 years old and have been seen near the promenade, Schine Student Center, West Campus Apartments and South Crouse Avenue.

DPS is also investigating reports of people yelling “hate and bias speech” at pedestrians from a car. The occupants of the vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue, were described as four college-aged men. The vehicle is described as having gold New York license plates.

“Please make sure you are aware of your surroundings and if you are approached by anyone consistent with the description or if you see this vehicle, to not engage these individuals and call DPS immediately,” DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado wrote.

Advertisement



The email also includes numbers to anonymously report any information that individuals may have. The department asks anyone who has information or knowledge regarding these incidents contact DPS at 315-443-2224.