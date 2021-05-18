DPS investigating 2 reported bias incidents targeting LGBTQ community

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety is investigating two incidents which targeted the LGBTQ community.

The two bias incidents, which were reported by students on Sunday, took place off campus Saturday evening. The first incident occurred near the corner of Westcott Street and Hawthorne Street. The second incident occurred on University Avenue near Madison Street, DPS said in a bias incident report.

In both cases, the students reported individuals in a dark colored SUV shouting language offensive to the LGBTQ community, the report said.

“We, along with the community, are frustrated by these repeat incidents,” DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado said in the report.

These two incidents mark the second and third bias incidents reported to DPS during this academic year that specifically targeted the LGBTQ community. The first reported incident occurred on Nov. 4, 2020.

DPS requested that anyone with additional information should come forward. No other details about the two May 15 incidents are known at this time, DPS said.