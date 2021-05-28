Dino Babers reportedly the highest-paid SU employee in 2019

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse football coach Dino Babers was the highest-paid Syracuse University employee in 2019 after earning $3.5 million for the season, according to syracuse.com.

Babers received a raise of $2.1 million in compensation since the final year of his previous contract, putting him ahead of Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim — who earned $2.79 million in compensation including $2.5 million in salary in 2019 — as well as Chancellor Kent Syverud and other notable SU employees, said syracuse.com.

The details of the contract were confirmed by the university, making Babers the 40th highest-paid college football head coach in USA Today’s most recent database of football coach salaries, according to syracuse.com. Alabama’s Nick Saban — who earned $9.3 million in 2020 — leads college football as the highest-paid head coach.

Babers agreed to a contract extension in 2018 following the Orange’s 10-win season and Camping World Bowl win, one of the team’s best seasons recently. While the length of this extension was not specified by SU, the deal is expected to go far into the future, according to a press release announced at the time of his extension.

“It’s a long-term extension, and we wanted to emphasize that for recruiting purposes, 2020 and beyond,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in 2018.

The Orange are coming off of a one-win season in the 2020 season, their only victory against Georgia Tech. Syracuse’s season-opener for the upcoming season is set for Sept. 4 at Ohio.