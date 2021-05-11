College of Law appoints new Career Services employees

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University’s College of Law will add two new staff members to its executive team.

Virginia Robbins will serve as the interim assistant dean of Career Services for the school, where she will work to connect alumni with currently enrolled students. Dafni Kiritsis will enter a permanent position as director of externships and career services in the Office of Career Services.

Robbins previously counselled for the law firm Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC. She retired from the law firm in 2018. During her career, she has been involved with the American Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association, with a focus on the environment and energy. She was also a board member and resident for SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Foundation Inc., a nonprofit that provides resources for the college.

“Her substantial track record as a lawyer and field builder, her people and mentoring skills, and her vast network of resources will serve us and our students well,” College of Law Dean Craig Boise said in a press release.

Kiritsis is an SU alumna and current employee. She previously worked within SU’s Office of Human Resources, where she served as a senior human resources business partner and a liaison to the College of Law. She previously worked at a law firm now known as Bousquet Holstein PLLC and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of District Counsel.

“(O)ur students will benefit greatly from Dafni’s extensive law and human resources background,” Boise said in a separate press release.

In her new role, Kiritsis will be responsible for promoting and growing the college’s externship program. An externship, similar to an internship, allows students to shadow those who are currently working in a specific field.

Robbins has already started in her new position, joining the College of Law team at the beginning of this month. Kirtsis will be joining on June 15.