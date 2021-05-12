Chris Snow, his ALS diagnosis and the friends who needed one another

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

he territory was already charted for the Snow family. An aggressive mutation of Lou Gehrig’s disease found itself in Chris’ body the same way it did for Bob Snow, Matt Snow, Brad Snow and David Snow — his dad, his cousin and both of his paternal uncles. Chris, his wife Kelsie, and those closest to them knew the possibility for years. The reality was confirmed two Junes ago.

The conditions of Chris’ relatives who’d been diagnosed declined years before the 39-year-old started struggling with tasks, which included losing strength in his right hand. He kept that hand in his pocket at work. Kelsie sometimes cut his food when he wasn’t looking. “I can relate to anyone that’s trying to hide something in their life,” Chris said.

The family waited months to go public. A treatment that stabilized Chris’ condition would start working by then. Chris, the Calgary Flames’ assistant general manager, said he wanted the NHL season to end before revealing his condition. It felt impossible to update everyone one by one, and it still does. Not just because of the sheer number of people, but because of how exhausting it became.

“When you say those three letters: A-L-S,” Kelsie said, “the way that people look at you, they can’t hear anything after those three letters because nobody has ever associated the disease with hope.”

Kelsie pivoted to email blasts because in-person conversations emotionally drained her. She admits Chris navigates those kinds of talks better — the type where Chris ends the conversation consoling you. But even then, each call is harder. They needed some sort of plan. Something with intention. A way to maximize reach for good, but also to grieve publicly and open up a forum of vulnerability. To have that conversation with everyone who needed to hear it.

Kelsie wrote on her blog that “we are scared and we are hopeful,” and Chris told his story to the Los Angeles Times and The Boston Globe. They started a viral trick shot campaign that helped raise over $157,000 for ALS research. “We knew that we wanted to be public and use this story for good,” Chris said.

But perhaps an unintended effect has come to those close to them. The ones who might know Chris best at the institution where he first made his name, where he went from a shy Boston kid to a beloved sports reporter at Syracuse University — the type of person you reveal in a wedding video to other friends and family that you aspire to be like. Alongside the bylines and the long road trips at The Daily Orange were the writers and editors who became his lifelong friends. Their entire journey, from prognosis to how Chris told everyone, made them each reevaluate their relationships and how much they prioritized the bonds they’ve forged.

Those stick forever, but college doesn’t. Life happens. A person marries. Families grow. Locations change. You might even move to Canada. Group chats eventually go silent. Phone calls aren’t always returned. Correspondence turns into occasional birthday messages. Then you find out your friend has ALS.