Board of Trustees adds law school student, staff representative positions

Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees is adding two new positions, one representing law school students and another representing staff at SU.

The graduate student representative advocated for representation for law students, and the University Senate pushed for staff to have a voice on the board. Separate proposals prompted the board to add the new roles, according to an SU news release.

“Receiving input from broad representation will help us make the best choices for the entire community and the long-term future of the university,” said Kathleen Walters, chair of the Board of Trustees, in the news release.

SU’s College of Law seat will be open to a school-wide application process, which the director of student affairs will vet. Once the director has a group of recommended student applications, the dean of the college will select the representative. The representative selected will be a rising third-year law student. The term for the position is one year.

The director of student affairs at the College of Law is Sarah Collins, who coordinates student services and serves as a liaison between the college administration and student organizations, according to the law school’s website. The dean of the college is Craig Boise, who was recently named dean representative on the board.

For the staff representative, the selection process is similar but passes through different hands. The university-wide application process will go to the senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Andrew Gordon. Once Gordon has a list of recommendations, Chancellor Kent Syverud will select the representative from the list. The position has a two-year term and is nonrenewable.

The board will fill the two new positions by Sept. 1, according to the news release.

The creation of the two positions required a vote from the board, as the group needed to modify the bylaws.

“I am gratified by the trustees’ vote to add these two positions,” Walters said in the release.