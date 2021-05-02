Gov. Cuomo no longer deserves to stay in power

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Despite allegations of sexual harassment, his fostering of what former aides described as a toxic work environment and accusations that his administration concealed data showing the true death toll COVID-19 had on New York nursing homes, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has desperately, and so far successfully, held on to power over New York state. Cuomo must take responsibility for his unacceptable actions and immediately resign.

When the first reports came out that Cuomo had been accused of inappropriate behavior, the story became national news, and calls for his resignation began. As more women came forward and detailed their traumatic experiences with the governor, prominent Democratic figures — such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — called on Cuomo to resign.

Cuomo has resisted doing so, claiming that many of the calls for his resignation came from politically motivated individuals. “Some politicians will always play politics. That’s the nature of the beast. I don’t think today is a day for politics. I wasn’t elected by politicians, I was elected by the people of the state of New York. I’m not going to resign,” he said at a press conference in March.

As Cuomo continues serving as governor, he’s facing two investigations. The FBI is looking into allegations that Cuomo abused his power to protect political donors from lawsuits relating to COVID-19. New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the numerous allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo. These investigations may not conclude for months, leaving many New Yorkers wary of the political and social ramifications that these investigations may have.

Advertisement



The New York State Assembly is in the middle of an impeachment inquiry against Cuomo, but again, assemblymembers say that this investigation could take months. It is time for Cuomo to step up to the plate and take responsibility for his inexcusable actions.

Enough is enough.

While Cuomo has faced an understandably large amount of backlash, he still has support within New York state. A poll that Siena College published April 19 found that his favorability rating has dropped to the lowest of his tenure, but 51% of New York residents do not think that he should resign. This contrast is extremely intriguing, showing the complex relationship Cuomo has with New Yorkers and speaking to the debate over whether the governor should resign.

If Cuomo continues resisting resignation, the New York State Assembly’s impeachment inquiry must end by voting to impeach the governor. No excuses can be made for his alleged actions, and he must face consequences – just like everyone else.

Loading…

To maintain the important notion that even people in power must be held accountable for their actions, Cuomo must be impeached and removed from office immediately. If he continues serving as governor without facing any consequences, a dangerous precedent will be set that allows people in power to get away with any type of wrongdoing.

This can’t be allowed.

Cuomo, who has an alleged history of troublesome behavior, still holds his position of power.

It’s time for him to be held accountable. The governor’s time leading New York must come to an end.

Nathan Fenningdorf is a sophomore political science major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at nlfennin@syr.edu.