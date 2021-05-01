Amanda Vestri wins women’s 5,000-meter by 19 seconds at Virginia Grand Prix

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Amanda Vestri continued her outdoor campaign at the Virginia Grand Prix on Saturday. After winning the 10,000-meter at the Virginia Challenge two weekends ago, Vestri won the women’s 5,000-meter by 19 seconds.

Between this year’s indoor and outdoor season, Vestri has won all three 5,000-meter races she’s participated in, including the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Championships in February. In two weeks, Vestri will have the chance to win another 5,000-meter title at the ACC Outdoor Championships.

The Orange had two other runners finish in the top 10 of the women’s 5,000-meter, with Jordan Jacob (16:47.94) in eighth and Reilly Zink in ninth (17:02.33).

The Syracuse men did not perform as well in the men’s 5,000-meter. Joe Dragon (14:04.39) led the Orange and set an outdoor personal best by finishing ninth. Freshmen Sam Lawler (14:25.48) and Ethan Wechsler (14:30.93) both finished in the top 20. Kevin James (14:44.53), Nathan Lawler (14:49.28) and Joseph Eovaldi (14:58.18) took three of the last four places.

In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, Ashley Wallace (14.07) set a personal best by finishing second, while Shaleah Colaire (14.41) followed behind in fifth. Colaire (1:00.57) also raced in the 400-meter, where she finished fifth.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Anthony Vazquez (14.20) set a personal best and placed fourth. Jamil Adams (14.53) also set a personal best with an eighth-place finish. Vazquez raced in the 200-meter, where he finished 13th.

Justus Holden-Betts (10:32.27) gained speed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, setting a personal best for the second straight meet.

In the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Aidan Tooker (8:50.39) took sixth place. In 2018, Tooker took fourth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, but this was his first steeplechase race of the outdoor season.

For the women’s 100-meter, Eunice Boateng (11.94) finished in seventh place. She also ran in the 200-meter, where her time of 23.23 seconds earned her second place.

Abigail Spiers (4:28.07) continued the trend of Syracuse runners setting personal bests in the women’s 1,500-meter, finishing in 14th. Emma Eastman (4:32.43) finished 21st.

Syracuse concluded the night with the men’s mile, where Simon Smith (4:03.24) took 11th place. Matthew Scrape (4:08.53) and Alex Comerford (4:08.53) followed in 20th and 21st place, respectively.