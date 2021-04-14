TBT announces dates, Syracuse not selected as site for 1st time in 3 years

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Basketball Tournament announced dates for its regional locations and games on Wednesday, and Syracuse wasn’t selected as a host site for the first time in three years. Boeheim’s Army is expected to join, according to Syracuse.com.

TBT founder Jon Mugar told Syracuse.com that The Tournament considered playing in the Carrier Dome this summer. But, because COVID-19 remains a factor in the preparation for play and the Dome is still undergoing renovations, the plans were canceled.

Last year, Syracuse was selected to host a game before the COVID-19 pandemic meant all of TBT was moved to a singular site in Columbus, Ohio.

While Boeheim’s Army has not been accepted into The Tournament yet, Mugar said that viewers can “certainly expect to have a Syracuse team.” In last year’s Tournament, Boeheim’s Army defeated the Men of Mackey, Purdue’s alumni team, in the first round before losing to Sideline Cancer, 65-48. The team’s roster featured former Syracuse players including Eric Devendorf, Malachi Richardson and Donte Green.

The Tournament, which features 64 teams, will begin its first week of play with 16 teams from July 16 to July 20 in Wichita, Kansas. From July 17 to July 21, another group of 16 teams will play in Charleston, West Virginia. The second week of play will happen in both Columbus, Ohio and Peoria, Illinois from July 23-28 with the remaining 32 teams.

Those two weeks will narrow down the field to eight teams that will head to the quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio on July 31. The championship is set for August 3, with the winning team getting $1 million dollars.