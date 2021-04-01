SU College of Law student dies

John Goerner, a student in SU’s College of Law, has died, a university official announced Thursday.

Goerner, a member of the College of Law’s Class of 2023, was studying remotely from his home in Mohnton, Pennsylvania, Dean of Students Marianne Thomson said in a campus-wide email.

“On behalf of the Orange family, Chancellor Kent Syverud and I extend our heartfelt sympathy to John’s wife, family, friends, classmates and professors,” Thomson said. “We share our deepest condolences with all those in our Syracuse University community whose lives he impacted, as well as all those who knew and loved him at home.”

The announcement of Goerner’s passing follows the death of senior neuroscience major Sarah Riddle, who died this weekend.

The Barnes Center at The Arch offers counseling services 24/7. Students can call 315-443-8000 to reach a counselor. Faculty and staff can also reach trained clinicians through the university’s faculty and staff assistance program by calling 800-437-0911.

Hendricks Chapel also offers support services to the entire campus community and can be reached at 315-443-2901.