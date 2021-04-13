What to know as SU prepares to administer the Pfizer vaccine

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University announced Tuesday that it would begin administering the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday after temporarily halting distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a joint statement Tuesday recommending a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after at least six women in the U.S. developed blood clots shortly after receiving the vaccine. SU began administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week.

Onondaga County supplied SU with a shipment of Pfizer vaccines Tuesday shortly after the FDA’s announcement. The university canceled all appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday.

As SU resumes its on-campus vaccine distribution, here’s what you need to know about the Pfizer vaccine:

How it works

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine with shots scheduled 21 days apart. The shot is given in the muscle of the upper arm.

The shot is a messenger RNA vaccine, meaning that live virus is not part of the injection. The mRNA teaches cells how to make protein, which creates an immune response, according to the CDC.

If an individual is exposed to the virus after the protein is created, their body will recognize the virus and be able to fight it.

Side effects

Side effects of the Pfizer vaccine include pain, redness and swelling in the arm that received the vaccine, according to the CDC. People may also experience tiredness, headaches, muscle pain, chills, nausea or a fever.

Side effects may start within one to two days of getting the vaccine and should go away shortly after, according to the CDC.

Effectiveness

In clinical trials, the vaccine was 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 for people who had not been previously infected. The vaccine has also been tested on individuals aged 12 to 15 and showed 100% effectiveness, though the FDA has yet to authorize use for individuals under the age of 16.

Ingredients

Some of the main ingredients in the vaccine include mRNA lipids, potassium chloride, sodium chloride and sucrose. The vaccine does not contain eggs, preservatives or latex.

Those with severe allergic reactions to any ingredients should not get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who have an allergic reaction within four hours of getting the first dose should not get the second dose, according to the CDC.