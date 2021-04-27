Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In its final road game of the season, Syracuse (19, 16, 11-13 Atlantic Coast) defeated Albany (16-17, 6-6 America East) 10-6. The Orange took advantage of three Great Dane errors and four hit by pitches for a season-high 10 runs, though just two were earned runs.

Albany took an early lead in the first inning after Kaia Oliver allowed two leadoff singles that left Alexis Phillips and Katie Falotico on first and second base, respectively. The Albany players advanced a base each on a fielder’s choice but were quickly brought home on two consecutive singles. That created an early 2-0 deficit for SU with two more runners on base and just an out.

After Oliver made two quick outs, Syracuse loaded the bases without recording a hit after two hit by pitches and an error by Falotico at second base. With two outs, Angel Jasso’s 3-RBI double gave SU a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Neli Casares-Maher, the team’s RBI leader, brought Jasso home on a single to left field, advancing to second shortly after.

After Gabby Teran suffered the third hit by pitch of the inning, Lailoni Mayfield came up to bat and hit another RBI single to bring Casares-Maher home, giving Syracuse a 6-3 lead after the second.

Albany’s offensive push continued in the bottom of the second with a leadoff home run by Chloe Lewis. Oliver’s game concluded after allowing five hits off eight batters. Freshman Lindsay Hendrix replaced Oliver and retired the next three batters.

Albany pitcher Wendi Hammond came at the end of the second inning, walking Maxine Barnes, her third batter faced. Barnes stole second after Rebecca Clyde struck out, and Paris Woods notched SU’s second RBI double of the game shortly afterward. And after Jasso was hit by a fourth pitch, Casares-Maher scored both Woods and Jasso for her 20th RBI of the season.

The Great Danes got a leadoff hit — this time a Morgan Petty triple down the right field line — to make the score 9-4 through the first three innings.

After a 1-2-3 fourth inning on both sides, Barnes got on first on a leadoff walk, successfully stole second, and advanced to third on a sacrifice groundout by Woods. Barnes scored, marking SU’s eighth unearned run of the game.

Patrella brought Albany within five runs once again with a leadoff home run into left field to make it 10-5, but the Orange’s 21st double play of the season ended the inning with runners on first and third.

The Orange close out the regular season with two conference series against Virginia Tech and Clemson.