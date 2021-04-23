Syracuse sweeps Virginia in doubleheader

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse opened the weekend on a six-game losing streak after losing all four games of last weekend’s series against then-No. 9 Florida State. The Seminoles outscored the Orange, 32-6, over the two-game series that ended early due to the mercy rule being invoked.

On Friday, Syracuse (17-15, 10-12 Atlantic Coast) defeated Virginia (14-28, 10-21) in an afternoon doubleheader, winning both games to move above .500 overall with 12 games remaining in the regular season. In the first game, fifth year ace Alexa Romero pitched a complete game and only allowed one run. Romero — who is second in Syracuse’s record book for strikeouts — struck out seven Cavaliers and only allowed four hits en route to a 4-1 Orange win. In the second game, a two-run double by Neli Casares-Maher and a home run by Gabby Teran lifted SU to a 7-4 victory.

The first contest saw the Orange push across all their runs in the top of the third inning. Rebecca Clyde and Paris Woods opened the inning with singles, before Casares-Maher ripped a single to third base, scoring Clyde. Teran and Lailoni Mayfield followed that up by each knocking RBI doubles to center field, bringing home three runners in the process. The inning — which saw all nine SU batters — ended with a 4-0 lead that was plenty for Romero over the rest of the game.

In the next game, freshman Lindsey Hendrix got the start, making her first appearance since allowing six runs against Florida State on Sunday. Hendrix pitched six innings on Friday and gave up four runs. She struck out just one-hitter and forced 10 groundouts. The Syracuse offense scored its most runs since April 9, led by a 3-for-4 performance by right fielder Angel Jasso and multi-RBI games from Casares-Maher and Teran. Teran reached base in all seven of her at-bats over the two games, notching four hits and being hit by three pitches.

Syracuse and Virginia return for the third game of the four-game series on Saturday afternoon. The Orange play at Skytop Softball Stadium on April 30, when they open a series against No. 15 Virginia Tech, who sits in third place in the ACC.