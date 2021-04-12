No. 9 Syracuse becomes only ACC team outside top-5 in weekly rankings

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here

Syracuse defeated No. 9 Albany, 13-8, on Thursday but remained No. 9 in Inside Lacrosse’s weekly rankings. The Orange are now the only Atlantic Coast Conference team that is not in the top five.

Maryland took over the No. 1 spot for the first time this season following the Terps 18-12 win over Michigan. Duke conceded the top spot in the rankings after a 13-8 loss at the hands of Notre Dame, and Virginia moved up three spots after an 18-16 victory over North Carolina.

Syracuse currently sits in last place in the ACC standings, behind No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Virginia, No. 4 Duke and No. 5 North Carolina. The Orange’s remaining three regular season games are all against conference opponents, and its last two are on the road.

Against Albany, the Orange’s faceoff unit rebounded with a 15-of-25 performance following struggles in the previous two games. Still, head coach John Desko said offense was not as “crisp” as usual — Syracuse fired 50 total shots but scored just 13 goals in its second-worst shooting percentage of the season.

“I thought a couple of individuals were a little sloppy tonight,” Desko said postgame. “We tried to shoot before we caught the ball or forced a couple passes.”

The Orange previously had a game scheduled against Utah on May 8 to round out their regular season, but the contest was canceled and no plans for a makeup on that date have been announced yet. Desko said it was due to “budget issues” for the Utes.