Syracuse adds May 7 home game against Robert Morris

Syracuse will host Robert Morris on May 7 at 4 p.m. to close out the regular season, SU announced Monday. The game serves as a replacement for the Orange’s (6-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) canceled contest against Utah that was scheduled for the same weekend.

Head coach John Desko said April 8 that the Utah cancellation likely had to do with budget issues within the Utes’ program. He’s said repeatedly in the weeks since that the Orange were potentially considering filling the vacant slot with a new opponent.

Syracuse-Robert Morris, which will be broadcast on ACC Network, will serve as the Orange’s 12th and final game of the regular season. After the matchup, they’ll head straight to the NCAA Tournament due to the ACC’s decision to forgo a conference tournament this season.

The Colonials, an independent, have played three other ACC schools this year. They lost by less than four goals to Duke, by two goals to Virginia and by double-digits to Notre Dame. They sit outside Inside Lacrosse’s top 20 but received votes this week.

Syracuse will admit a limited number of fans, with social distancing measures in place, for the game. Season ticket holders will receive priority before remaining seats are opened to others in the general public. SU announced that students will receive an email on Tuesday about a chance to win a free ticket. Fans must provide proof of full vaccination or a pre-entry COVID-19 test.

The contest will mark the second and final game in the Carrier Dome where members of the general public are able to attend.