Behind 13-goal 1st half, No. 3 Syracuse defeats Georgetown 15-10

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here

Megan Carney carried the ball from the left side around the 8-meter arc and positioned herself in front of net looking for an open lane. Running from behind the net, Syracuse freshman Jenny Markey received the pass as her feet touched the edge of the 8-meter arc line. Markey wound her stick and fired a quick shot past a Georgetown defender and into the net for her first career goal and her first two goals on Tuesday afternoon. The strike marked Syracuse’s eighth goal in 10 minutes, too.

Three days after dropping its first game of the season to No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Syracuse (7-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast) bounced back against Georgetown (3-6, 2-2 Big East) in a Tuesday matinee game with a 15-10 win. The Orange offense exploded in the first half, scoring 13 goals — the most in a single half this season. SU’s defense limited the Hoyas to two goals on nine shots.

The Hoyas lost their third straight game after entering the matchup following back-to-back losses to Denver. The two teams last met in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament when Syracuse dominated the Hoyas in a 14-8 win to advance to the quarterfinals.

Syracuse was originally scheduled to face Georgetown at home on Feb. 23 but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Georgetown’s program. The game was rescheduled for April 6 at Georgetown.

Advertisement

Despite allowing seven unanswered goals in the final 14 minutes of play, the Orange outshot the Hoyas, 28-24, and picked up 18 ground balls over 60 minutes. Meaghan Tyrrell opened scoring for the Orange with her 25th goal of the season 26 seconds into the game with an assist from Carney. Just over a minute later, Carney notched her 24th goal of the season to put the Orange ahead 2-0 in the opening two minutes.

Georgetown’s Michaela Bruno — who leads the Hoyas in goals — scored an unassisted goal 19 minutes in to get the Hoyas on the board. Bruno notched another, again unassisted, several minutes later to close out the first half, 13-2.

Carney finished with her fifth hat trick of the season after posting two first half goals and an early goal to open the second half. Tyrrell entered the game leading the Orange in goals (24), points (37), assists (13), and ranking 12th in the NCAA in points per game (5.29). She added four goals — her seventh hat trick this season — and three assists to her tally.

Halfway through the second half, when Syracuse went to its bench, Georgetown came to life with a 7-0 run. That included a man-up goal past backup goalie Hannah Van Middelem after Natalie Smith received a yellow card. Two of those goals came off of free position shots.

The Orange take on No. 6 Virginia on Saturday in the Carrier Dome, the first game when fans from the general public will be allowed to attend.