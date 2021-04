Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

More than 100 SU athletes marched across campus to promote Black Athletes Lives Matter. On this episode of the D.O. Sportscast, we get a behind the scenes look at how the march came to be.

Our host is Thomas Shults, Luca Serio is our executive producer, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Anish Vasudevan is our assistant digital sports editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

