Could South Campus be a thing of the past?

The Board of Trustees proposed getting rid of student housing on South Campus. It’s been met with opposition.

In this edition of The Daily Orange podcast, host Marnie Muñoz and Assistant Digital Editor Chris Hippensteel discuss students’ reaction to the Board of Trustees’ proposal. Also in this episode, Assistant News Editor Maggie Hicks discusses what marijuana legalization means for New York state and Senior Staff Writer Mandy Kraynak breaks down how SU Abroad is reaching students at home.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Chris Hippensteel is our Assistant Digital Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

