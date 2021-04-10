Shaleah Colaire wins 400-meter hurdles at Hurricane Alumni Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here

A day after two Syracuse runners won their races as part of the Ocean State Invitational, Shaleah Colaire and Syracuse continued its strong weekend at the Hurricane Alumni Invitational. Colaire (1:00.50) took first place in the women’s 400-meter hurdles as part of the University of Miami-hosted event on Saturday.

Colaire (13.61) took second place in the women’s 100-meter hurdles race, too. The races marked her outdoor track debut after last year’s outdoor season was canceled due to COVID-19. Colaire recently set a career-best in the 60-meter hurdles at the Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in February.

Syracuse freshman Ashley Wallace also made the trip to Miami but did not finish the 100-meter hurdles. She was also listed as a competitor for the women’s 200-meter, but did not start.

On the men’s side, freshman Anthony Vazquez (14.54) took fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles, with fellow freshman David Peters (15.34) finishing in eighth. This was Vazquez’s third meet for the Orange and Peters’ second.

In the men’s 200-meter, Vazquez (22.55) finished in 11th place, narrowly beating out Southeastern University’s Leighton Griep by one one-hundredth of a second.

All competitors for the Orange today were in their outdoor track debuts. Last year, the outdoor season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Friday, freshman Kennedy Tarley took first place in the women’s 800-meter in her Syracuse debut and Justus Holden-Betts won the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.