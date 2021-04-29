SU women’s rowing ranked top-10 in back-to-back weeks for 1st time

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse women’s rowing is ranked in the top-10 during back-to-back weeks for the first time in program history. The Orange were previously No. 8 in the weekly Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) rankings, and moved down to No. 9 in the latest rankings.

At the Big Ten Invitational in Bethel, Ohio on April 17 and 18, SU’s Varsity Four beat three top-20 crews. SU did not compete this past weekend.

Since the rankings began in 2002, the Orange had never cracked the top 10 until they were ranked No. 8 last week — the highest ranking in program history. In 2017, SU reached No. 12 in the mid-May poll, which had been a previous program best. The Orange are currently the second-highest ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.

In earlier regattas in the season, Syracuse’s Varsity Four defeated Rutgers at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, NJ. In addition, SU retained the Orange Challenge Cup for the fourth consecutive season against Northeastern after sweeping the Huskies in all four events in a regatta in Saratoga Springs.

This weekend, the Orange will travel to Mercer Lake to compete against No. 4 Rutgers once again as well as Princeton. The ACC Championships are scheduled for May 14-15 in Clemson, South Carolina with the NCAA Championships scheduled for May 28-30 in Sarasota, Florida.