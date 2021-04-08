Peeling it back: The legacy of Matilda Joslyn Gage

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse resident Matilda Joslyn Gage was on the forefront of the suffragette movement, but is excluded from most history books due to her radical ideas at the time. These high school girls are continuing her legacy.

On this episode of “Peeling it Back,” we sit down with high school students Chadani Timsina and Abby Kambhampaty, who are part of the Gage Ambassadors for Human Rights program. Run by the Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation, the program engages high school girls in community activism and service. The two high school girls discuss what it’s like to participate in the program virtually and the community engagement initiatives they’ve done such as rallies against hate crimes and publishing study guides about history left out of the common curriculum.

Our host is Sarah Slavin, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, KJ Edelman is our Digital Managing Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

Listen on Apple Podcasts:

Listen on Spotify:<iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed-podcast/episode/3ZBa8EKcIivfQzaBirBxOG" width="100%" height="232" frameborder="0">

Listen on Spotify:

Listen on Anchor: