‘These kids are the future’: Organizers protest Judson Albahm’s death

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Police officers from multiple agencies shot and killed Judson Albahm, a 17-year-old, as he was experiencing a mental health crisis. Following his death, activists in the city demanded justice and substantive change in how Syracuse law enforcement responds to mental health issues.

In this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, host Marnie Muñoz sits down with Asst. News Editor Maggie Hicks to discuss what activists and experts say needs to change about how police respond to mental health crisis in Syracuse. Also in this episode, senior staff writer Amy Nakamura talks about how Newhouse graduate and journalist Mitchell Kuga’s Asian and gay identity influences his writing, and Assistant Culture Editor Louis Platt runs down how students feel about Five Guys opening on Marshall Street.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Chris Hippensteel is our Assistant Digital Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

Listen on Apple Podcasts:

Listen on Spotify:

Listen on Anchor: