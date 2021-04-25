Program to help students with disabilities attend SU receives state funding

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

New York state has restored funding to a program that helps students with disabilities attend Syracuse University.

InclusiveU, a program that helps students with intellectual and developmental disabilities attend SU, will receive $100,000 from the state’s 2021-22 budget. Funding for the program was cut from the budget pre-pandemic, according to an SU News release.

The program launched in 2014. Students apply to SU through a separate application process. The Lawrence B. Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education also received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to further develop InclusiveU back in 2016.

There are currently 84 students enrolled with InclusiveU, according to the program’s website.

“InclusiveU had fourteen students in 2015. This fall we are expecting over one hundred,” said Beth Myers, assistant director for SU’s Center on Disability and Inclusion, in a press release.

The Center on Disability and Inclusion, which SU’s School of Education launched in the fall, functions as an umbrella for several pre-existing units within the school, including InclusiveU.

InclusiveU is also run through the Taishoff Center, which helps students with disabilities get involved in extracurricular activities or find internships, among other opportunities.

“We are so grateful for funding from the state, which helps us increase our support services to ensure our students have access to all of the opportunities that campus has to offer during their time at Syracuse,” Myers said.