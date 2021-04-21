Top Stories
SU's Asian/Asian American studies program needs more resources, professors say
In addition to concerns about funding, some faculty members described a lack of faculty concentrated in one area of study as an issue within the program. Read more »
Despite 11 players in transfer portal, Hillsman says SU isn't in 'panic mode'
Head coach Quentin Hillsman believes SU's program is “in a good place.” Read more »
Is your fall 2021 class schedule Schitt? Here's some Schitt's Creek-inspired suggestions.
Students will be registering for the fall 2021 semester this week. Here are some course options to try something new. Read more »