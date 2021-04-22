Earth Day perpetuates action — not just discussions

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Earth Day is every day. When around environmentally conscious students including myself, the phrase is synonymous with action. But such an idea should not be exclusive to those studying environmental issues.

The natural environment is intertwined with nearly every issue. Students must keep this in mind this Earth Day. Environmental responsibility must be practiced by all of us.

The history of Earth Day has a precedent for setting lasting change. The original Earth Day was created in response to environmental destruction seen through the 1960s. Grassroots advocacy led to bipartisan efforts to address corporate pollution, including the establishment of the Environmental Protection Agency, clean water standards and endangered animal acts.

Past environmental publicity garnered by Earth Day led to success in environmental protection. Today’s environmental issues require the same public amplification: Earth Day should serve as a catalyst for greater change. Environmental awareness saved for a single day is not enough to address the daunting task of solving pollution and its side effects.

Earth Day allows for an inclusive conversation about environmental issues. It stems from the movement of American residents frustrated with their natural environment remaining polluted with little support from political leaders.

At Syracuse University, discussions on the environment have been increasingly available for all students to partake in. The Sustainability Management team at SU has dedicated the month of April to Earth Day and inclusive, environmentally focused activities.

With more people participating in these discussions, environmental issues can reach the mainstream importance required to address them. Climate change and other environmental issues are not garnering the necessary publicity to mitigate their threats.

The 51st Earth Day has brought with it dèjá-vu of the necessary work ahead to address the sustainability of society. Environmental issues tend to be pushed to the backburner of public importance.

Among a seemingly never-ending news cycle, coverage of climate change accounted for less than 1% of corporate broadcast morning and nightly news shows in 2020. Regardless of coverage, climate change will cost everyone. Experts agree these costs can be mitigated if the proper actions are taken now. But the problem will not be solved if the public does not demand change from policymakers.

Addressing environmental issues must go beyond calling for and increasing awareness. Sustained change starts through policy and top-down change against the perpetuation of such pollution.

The establishment of clean water standards forced corporate polluters to reduce their excessive use of water. But such action only arose when people repeatedly called for it, and Earth Day was used to amplify that message. Such political success highlights the necessity for words to be met with action.

Regardless, policymakers’ constant evasion of addressing environmental issues must stop. Students can play a role in making sure this happens.

Students are in the position to call for change among political leaders and make change here at SU. Anyone can amplify the environmental movement. But it is only through concerted action that pollution can be addressed.

Rather than simply acknowledging the existence of environmental issues for one day, environmental action must be sustained. This Earth Day should serve as a reminder that, through increased awareness, policy change can occur. If such actions are taken, the perpetuation of environmental pollution can be solved.

Harrison Vogt is a sophomore environment sustainability policy and communication and rhetorical studies dual major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at hevogt@syr.edu. He can be followed on Twitter at @VogtHarrison.