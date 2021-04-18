The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University is reporting 62 active COVID-19 cases among students and employees in central New York. That number has decreased by 7 since Saturday.

Active cases include all SU students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have not yet recovered.

SU reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 among SU students on Sunday, and no new cases among SU employees.

The number of SU students in quarantine decreased by 10 since Saturday, to 143. SU quarantines students in facilities across campus, including in the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel and Conference Center.

— This post will be updated daily in the afternoon. If you have any additional questions about COVID-19 on SU’s campus, email us at editor@dailyorange.com.