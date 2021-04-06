Class of 2022 4-star forward Kamari Lands commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Class of 2022 4-star forward Kamari Lands announced his verbal commitment to Syracuse on Tuesday evening. Lands, a standout at Prolific Prep (CA), had offers from Texas Tech, Xavier, Miami (OH) and DePaul. 247 Sports ranks Lands as the 36th best prospect nationally and the eighth best small forward in the class.

The 6-foot-8 forward is originally from Indianapolis. At Prolific in 2020-21 for head coach Mark Phelps, the junior averaged 15.1 points per game but shot just 26.2% from 3, per the team. He displays poise and body control in highlights, but his stroke is a bit unorthodox.

Lands is the only member of Syracuse’s Class of 2022 class at the moment. Five-star guard Dior Johnson had previously committed, but reopened his recruitment in November. Other SU targets in the ‘22 class, according to 247 Sports, include 5-star Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (Scotland Campus) and 4-star Chance Westry (Sierra Canyon).

Syracuse saw Kadary Richmond transfer to Seton Hall and wing Woody Newton enter the transfer portal on Tuesday before Lands announced his decision. In the final coach’s poll of the season, the Orange were ranked 25th after their strong end to the season which culminated in a Sweet 16 run.