Building community around faith and food

On this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, host Marnie Muñoz speaks with Asst. News Editor Mira Berenbaum about how Jewish students have found community on SU’s campus.

Also in this episode, Asst. Copy Editor Kailey Norusis discusses how the Eastern Farm Workers Association supports local low-income workers and Asst. Digital Editor Gavi Azoff talks about one SU student who has raised thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer with a hot cocoa stand.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Chris Hippensteel is our Assistant Digital Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

