Will the I-81 community grid repeat history or remake it?

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

In this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, host Marnie Muñoz speaks with Assistant News Editor Maggie Hicks about the plans to dismantle the I-81 viaduct — and how the project is stoking residents’ fears of displacement.

Also in this episode, Muñoz and Assistant News Editor Sarah Alessandrini discuss why some SU faculty believe a diversification fund isn’t enough to foster diversity at the university, and senior staff writer Mandy Kraynak explains Greek life’s virtual recruitment.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Chris Hippensteel is our Assistant Digital Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

Advertisement

Listen on Spotify:

Listen on Anchor: