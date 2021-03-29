Wellness, accessibility and TikTok fame

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

SU students say they need a break this semester. So far they’ve gotten one — for 24 hours.

In this edition of The Daily Orange podcast, host Marnie Muñoz sits down with Assistant News Editor Sarah Alessandrini to discuss how SU students spent their first wellness day and why many feel like the two SU has provided this semester aren’t enough.

Our host is Marnie Muñoz, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Chris Hippensteel is our Assistant Digital Editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

Listen on Spotify:

Listen on Anchor: