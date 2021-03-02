On Campus

Video: The snowy scenes of winter at Syracuse University

Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor

Students walk through Syracuse University's quad on a snowy day.

By Maya Pow, Nicholas BlaunerThe Daily Orange

Central New York is known for its influx of snowfall. And with winter comes chilly weather and lots of snow to Syracuse University’s campus. In the beginning of spring semester, that still means heavy coats and brisk walks to class for SU students.

Here are some scenes of what Syracuse University looks like at the tail-end of winter.

