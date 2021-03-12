On Campus

Video: What students think of SU’s COVID-19 policies, punishments

Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor

Students walk to class with masks during the spring semester.

By Carson Gambaro, Lacey RobinsonThe Daily Orange

Over the course of the semester, fraternities and athletes have held parties in violation of Syracuse University’s Stay Safe Pledge. While COVID-19 cases haven’t spiked since the beginning of the semester, some students wondered how equally the rules are being enforced.

We asked students what they think about the university’s COVID-19 policies and punishments in this edition of “Syracuse Thinks.”

