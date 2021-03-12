Video: What students think of SU’s COVID-19 policies, punishments
Emily Steinberger | Photo Editor
Over the course of the semester, fraternities and athletes have held parties in violation of Syracuse University’s Stay Safe Pledge. While COVID-19 cases haven’t spiked since the beginning of the semester, some students wondered how equally the rules are being enforced.
We asked students what they think about the university’s COVID-19 policies and punishments in this edition of “Syracuse Thinks.”
Published on March 12, 2021 at 1:48 pm