3 takeaways from Syracuse’s season-ending 64-54 win over Clemson

Once Syracuse lost to both Duke and Georgia Tech and wasted its last two scheduled opportunities for Quadrant I victories, Syracuse only had one way of competing for an at-large bid. It began with beating both North Carolina and Clemson at home in less than 48 hours.

Monday, the Orange used a 15-2 run early in the second half against UNC to build its lead and hang on for a two-point win. Wednesday, another 15-2 run, led by the offensive outburst from Alan Griffin, propelled Syracuse back onto the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Syracuse (15-8, 9-7 Atlantic Coast) wrapped up its regular season with its second straight home win against a tournament team by beating Clemson (15-6, 9-6), 64-54, on Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome.

Here are three takeaways from the Orange’s revenge win against the Tigers:

Syracuse’s best defensive half in a year

The Orange allowed 22 points in the opening frame against Clemson, which was the second-fewest they had allowed this season. Against Pittsburgh on Jan. 6, the Panthers only scored 18 first half points before outscoring the Orange by 17 in the second half en route to a 63-60 victory.

Syracuse won the first half rebounding battle in part because Griffin grabbed eight first half boards and Marek Dolezaj added seven in the middle. Jesse Edwards played three first half minutes before exiting with two fouls, but Dolezaj had no issues matching up with the bigger Clemson frontline. The Orange prevented the Tigers from dominating the interior and held them to six points in the paint and three second-chance points.

Like every ACC team that has come into the empty Dome except Notre Dame, the Tigers weren’t able to make perimeter jump shots over the 2-3 zone in the first half. Only ND has shot above 30% from 3 in the Dome this season. In the first half, Clemson made 4-of-16 from beyond the arc.

“We’re playing great defense and rebounding the ball really well,” Jim Boeheim told Syracuse broadcaster Matt Park at halftime.

Alan Griffin’s enigmatic season continues

Griffin followed up one of his best performances of the season on Saturday against Georgia Tech with one of his worst against North Carolina on Monday. The junior transfer has been up and down on a game-by-game, and sometimes, half-by-half basis for most of the season, but he was the Orange’s most important player in the win against Clemson.

After 26 points against GT and four against UNC, Griffin finished the game with 22 points on Wednesday night against Clemson. Syracuse came out of the half up three, but its lead quickly ballooned to nine after Griffin hit consecutive 3s to begin the second frame.

Griffin then hit another 3 in transition, tipped an assist to Buddy Boeheim and was the main reason Syracuse started the second half on a 15-2 run. He scored or assisted on 13 of the Orange’s first 17 second half points. Griffin made 6-of-12 from 3 in the game and led all scorers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Even when Griffin wasn’t scoring in the first half and had three points, his interior presence on defense helped the Orange corral the Clemson offense. He pulled in eight rebounds and added two blocks on defense in the opening frame.

Syracuse will open ACC tournament play on Wednesday

Syracuse’s win against Clemson secured the Orange a first round bye in the ACC tournament next week in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Orange can be no lower than ninth in the ACC standings and no higher than seventh.

The Orange’s most likely landing spot for the ACC tournament is in the noon slot on Wednesday, against either Duke or North Carolina State. There is a scenario where the Orange could end up as the No. 7 seed and would play on Wednesday evening instead. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi said that the Orange need two wins in Greensboro to remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Should the Orange win their first game on Wednesday, they would match up on Thursday, with either Virginia or Florida State who will be the top two seeds in the ACC tournament.