Syracuse’s 9-3 win completes four-game series sweep over Pittsburgh

Syracuse (10-9, 6-6 Atlantic Coast) scored a season-high nine runs to round out a road series sweep at Pittsburgh (9-18, 4-13). Five runs in the fourth inning along with a five strikeout game from pitcher Kaia Oliver secured a 9-3 rout over the Panthers brought the Orange back over .500.

For the fourth time this series, Syracuse scored a run in the first inning. Following a leadoff walk from Calista Almer, Angel Jasso singled off a bunt, giving the Orange two runners on base. Neli Casares-Maher grounded to third, forcing Almer out and advancing Jasso to second, then Gabby Teran singled into left field to bring Jasso home to give the Orange a 1-0 advantage.

Oliver gave up a home run in the second but allowed just four hits through six innings. She bounced back a day after giving up four runs in three innings in Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader.

Following a brief rain delay heading into the fourth inning, Syracuse registered three hits to regain its lead. After a leadoff flyout, Toni Martin and Paris Woods hit consecutive singles, leaving Orange runners in scoring position. Martin was then driven home on an Almer double.

Pittsburgh brought Brittany Knight in to pitch, and she immediately threw a passed ball allowing Woods to score, giving Syracuse a 3-1 lead. Jasso then followed Almer’s RBI double with one of her own, her fourth extra-base hit of the series.

After two consecutive walks from Teran and Lailoni Mayfield, the Orange loaded up the bases with two outs. Knight gave up a third walk to pinch hitter Makenna Fidler which brought Jasso in for Syracuse’s fourth run. But the walks continued, as Knight’s fourth consecutive walk to Rebecca Clyde brought Teran home extending Syracuse’s lead to 6-1 for a season-high of five runs in one inning.

But Pittsburgh tightened the scoreline in the sixth inning, capitalizing off a Sarah Seamans triple that brought in two unearned Panther runs making it 6-3.

Syracuse scored again in an error-heavy seventh inning. Martin walked to lead off the inning followed by Woods reaching first on an error. With Almer batting, Martin and Woods attempted a double steal. Pitt’s throw to third missed, and Martin came home.

With Woods on third, a Jasso groundout to first allowed her to safely run home. The Orange quickly got runners back on base with a Casares-Maher single and a Teran hit by pitch. Then Mayfield hit the ball to third base, leading to the Panthers’ third error of the inning, allowing Casares-Maher to score to extend Syracuse’s lead to 9-3.

Alexa Romero pitched the bottom of the seventh inning for the Orange, earning the save and securing Syracuse’s first conference series sweep since April 2018 against NC State.

Syracuse returns to action on April 1 for its first home action of the season against Georgia Tech.