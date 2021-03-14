No. 2 Syracuse recovers from 1st half deficit to defeat Notre Dame, 15-12

Sierra Cockerille stepped up for a free position shot. The junior midfielder had already scored on a free position the game prior and was coming off her best performance –– a career-high five goals –– for the Orange. As she readied for the shot, the whistle blew and Cockerille jumped forward and threw a shot on net, but this time it flew low and wide.

Just two minutes later on the other end of the field, Notre Dame’s leading scorer Samantha Lynch stepped up for a free position play. Shutout of the scoresheet on Thursday, Lynch crouched down and waited for the whistle. As the referee blew her whistle, Lynch sprang forward as if she was going to shoot. But in a flash she stopped on a dime and cut back, sending two SU defenders the wrong way, and scored with ease. In the first half, Notre Dame scored two goals on four free-position shots, while Syracuse missed all five of their free position opportunities.

“We made a pretty rough start in that first half and I guess we were just expecting magic things to happen,” head coach Gary Gait said. “We went into halftime trailing and really needed to regroup and come up with a game plan.”

A 10-2 second-half run changed that. No. 2 Syracuse (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) topped No. 4 Notre Dame (2-2, 0-2), 15-12. For the first time this year, fans watched Syracuse women’s lacrosse defeat another ranked opponent. SU’s offense came to life in an 11-goal second-half outing as the Orange remained undefeated.

“We came out a little flat and much like the first game we weren’t shooting well…and we just didn’t get in a flow,” Gait said. “Most of our offense, when they didn’t have the ball, we’d have one player cut, another player carry the ball, and the rest of the team just kind of standing around watching.”

After scoring four goals in the first seven minutes of Thursday’s win, it took Syracuse eight minutes to get on the board on Sunday. The Orange heeded Gait’s advice on the goal as Emily Ehle received the ball on the right side of the field. After drawing a defender in Ehle quickly fired a pass to Meaghan Tyrell, who immediately drew two defenders. Tyrrell looked up and found a wide-open Bianca Chevarie at the side of the goal, who received the pass and made a fast cut in front of the goal to score SU’s first goal of the afternoon and tie the game at one.

Then Notre Dame began a scoring run, this time pegging the Orange back four goals. First, Notre Dame’s Maddie Howe picked up a ground ball near the 30-yard line, blew past five Syracuse defenders, before finding the net as she fell to the ground sandwiched by two defenders.

Notre Dame continued to punish SU’s mistakes when Sierra Cockerille received a yellow card to give Notre Dame a man-up for two minutes, and Erin McBride scored for the Fighting Irish. Then Megan Carney’s yellow card — after already being called for a few fouls earlier in the game — led Jackie Wolak to take advantage. Samantha Lynch scored two minutes after that on a free-position play. Four of Notre Dame’s 12 goals came on free positions.

Megan Carney led Syracuse with four goals in the Orange’s three-goal win over Notre Dame. Courtesy of Rich Barnes | USA Today Sports

The Orange offense continued to fire shots on goal, but Tewaaraton Award watch list goalie Bridget Deehan made the necessary saves. At one point, Gait shouted to his players to talk to each other as attacking schemes sputtered out near the Notre Dame goal. Syracuse managed to tack on two goals in the final two minutes as Meaghan and Emma Tyrrell each scored to bring SU within three goals heading into the half.

“Past few games going into halftime we come out with a 0-0 mindset,” Carney said. “So this half, we said we’re not going in with 0-0, it’s 7-4 we’re coming out (and) we’re gonna come out strong.”

Ehle began the second-half run for SU with a quick goal just 37 seconds after the restart. Cockerille found a darting Ehle, who ran across the goal and fired in to score for Syracuse. Then Emma Tyrrell scored back-to-back goals, notching her first career hat trick. The third came on a free position shot that beat Deehan and tied the game at seven. Carney capped off this fast start with a goal of her own after a quick passing play from Cockerille to Emma Ward to an open Carney in front of goal.

“We were allowing them to cover three people with two or two people with one and by moving our feet before we had the ball. We had to make them make decisions on whether they cover the cover or cover the person that’s a threat to score,” Gait said. “So that was the biggest difference, just moving without the ball and making the defense have to react to it.”

After Notre Dame capitalized on Syracuse’s fouls in the first half, it was the Orange’s turn as Meaghan Tyrrell scored on the man-up early in the second half. Carney capped off her own hat trick with a free-position goal, completing an 8-0 run in 10 minutes to complete the comeback for Syracuse.

Notre Dame countered with two quick goals to bring themselves within one, but then Syracuse went on another run to cement its win. The four-goal run featured three goals in one minute, including one from Carney and the game winner from Sam Swart, who received a pass from Cockerille and ran toward goal to score and seal the game. Tyrrell tacked on another 28 seconds later, which marked the halfway point of the second half. From two minutes left in the first half to the Tyrrell goal, Syracuse went on a 12-2 run to win the game.

“The simple change was move your feet right from the beginning, don’t give the defense a chance to rest and put the pressure back on them and that was the big difference,” Gait said.