Syracuse’s hot shooting, 2nd-half surge bolsters blowout 89-68 win over NC State

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As 45-year head coach Jim Boeheim was introduced during the pregame starting lineups, one of a few thousand fans in the Greensboro Coliseum shouted a message from across the court.

“Welcome to Greensboro, Jim!” the NC State fan yelled.

Syracuse entered its matchup with No. 9 seed NC State needing at least one win — maybe two — in Greensboro to secure an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. That run had to begin on Wednesday in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, an event where SU was 3-5 since joining the conference. An arena where Syracuse had one win in three trips. A stadium where the Orange’s season came screeching to a halt last year after a blowout win against North Carolina.

Boeheim has often voiced his distaste for Greensboro in recent seasons, but fortunately for Syracuse’s Tournament chances, his son, Buddy Boeheim, didn’t seem to mind in a 27-point outing on Wednesday. Boeheim’s entire offense, for that matter, didn’t seem to mind either.

Syracuse delivered its best shooting performance of the season at the most important time — a do-or-die elimination game. Buddy scored 20 first half points as Syracuse (16-8, 9-7 ACC) expanded its lead in the second half with overwhelming offense to blowout NC State (13-10, 9-8), 89-68, in the second round of the ACC Tournament. SU’s second-largest win in an ACC Tournament game secures it a spot in the quarterfinals on Thursday against No. 1 seed Virginia, one step closer to the Orange’s NCAA Tournament aspirations.

Syracuse won three separate games against the Wolfpack this season — home, away and now neutral — meaning the Orange are now 15-5 when going for the three-game sweep against the same team in the same season since joining the Big East in 1979.

The first two meetings were won with SU’s improved second-half defense, which forced turnovers. In the third meeting, Syracuse shot the Wolfpack out of the gym. NC State trailed by just five at the break, but eventually, its long range attempts stopped connecting. The Orange made 48.3% of their 3s on Wednesday, their fourth-best shooting game of the season from deep.

Boeheim said that the Orange don’t talk about the bubble, but Buddy acknowledged the reality of the bubble situation when he said they knew they still “had work to do.” Wins against North Carolina and Clemson last week at home were a good start, but those alone were not enough to vault SU onto the right side of the bubble.

Wednesday’s NC State wasn’t the same team that the Orange played in the first two meetings, either. The Wolfpack replaced Braxton Beverly in the starting lineup — an undersized guard that the Orange took advantage of in the first game — with Dereon Seabron. A 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman, Seabron’s emergence in the backcourt helped propel the Wolfpack to five consecutive ACC wins to end the season. Seabron had success guarding Kadary Richmond and Buddy in previous meetings, but no one on the Wolfpack could stop the Orange’s offense on Wednesday.

If Syracuse wanted to make a run in Greensboro and make it to Indianapolis next week, the Orange thought they’d need their defense to look more like it did in the Carrier Dome against UNC and Clemson than it did away from the Dome when Duke, Virginia and Pittsburgh trounced them. Quincy Guerrier acknowledged as much in his press conference the day before the game.

“We need to play our defense,” Guerrier said Tuesday. “When we play well on defense, everything is going well on offense.”

The first half appeared to be a continuation of those defensive struggles away from the Dome. NC State dominated the glass in the opening minutes, and SU lost track of shooters Cam Hayes and Beverly for easy makes. Then Boeheim turned to sophomore Jesse Edwards in the middle.

Edwards’ minutes had been on the rise in recent games, and the Orange needed him to prevent second-chance looks and alter the first attempts. He tallied four points, eight rebounds and a block. The Orange’s seventh man for most of the season, Robert Braswell, also had his best game of the season in 21 bench minutes.

Buddy Boeheim celebrates after sinking a 3-pointer in the second half. He made six from beyond the arc on Wednesday afternoon. Courtesy of Ethan Hyman | News & Observer

The two helped improve the Orange’s defense, which held the Wolfpack to 30 points in the second half. Even when Syracuse’s offense wasn’t flowing and they had to force a bad corner-3 at the end of the shot clock, Braswell nailed it for three of his 11 points.

When Marek Dolezaj pushed his way into the lane early in the second half, multiple NC State defenders collapsed on him. As soon as Beverly stepped closer into the lane, Dolezaj kicked out to Buddy. A wide-open Buddy caught the ball with his feet set and drained the 3. Beverly’s close-out was too late, but not late enough for him to crash into Buddy on the land for the foul.

Buddy fell to the floor and threw his arms in the air, fully extended. As Guerrier raced over to help him up, Buddy bumped chests with Joe Girard III.

The Orange’s season didn’t end on Wednesday. And because of the last nine days, the same Syracuse team that looked off the bubble after a loss to Georgia Tech had life again.