Syracuse beats down Clemson 64-54 in season finale

When Alan Griffin pulled up from beyond the arc in transition — taking his two previous makes and extending Syracuse’s scoring spurt — he flicked his wrist and started to lean back.

Just three minutes had passed in the second half, but the Orange’s lead had already grown to 11. Griffin had hit his first in front of SU’s bench, then his second after a Clemson miss, and his third from the opposite wing before pointing a finger at Joe Girard III and smiling. John Bol Ajak rose from the bench and waved a Gatorade towel, and Jim Boeheim pumped his fist across his body — their game-defining run intact, and continuing to grow.

If runs could save seasons, or provide hope that one had already been saved, then Syracuse’s 17-5 spurt to open the second half against Clemson did just that. It took the bad losses, like the two to Pittsburgh, the resume-boosting wins like Virginia Tech and NC State, mashed them together and created a scenario where the Orange could leave Greensboro next week without an Atlantic Coast Conference Championship and still possibly make the postseason.

Griffin’s 22 points and Buddy Boeheim’s 17 keyed Syracuse’s 64-54 win over Clemson, reversing its loss to the Tigers earlier in the season. That time, on Feb. 6, it was the Orange (15-8, 9-7 ACC) who struggled offensively for the entire game. It was Clemson (15-6, 9-6) who controlled the boards, hit the 3s and pulled away early. But on Monday, SU forced the Tigers into 33.9% shooting and pulled away, 64-54, for its third win in five games.

Most of the game, including all of its run to open the second half, happened without Kadary Richmond — the freshman guard, the active defender ranking near the top of the country in steals, who often replaced an ineffective Girard. From the under-8 timeout in the first half until the under-16 timeout in the second, he gingerly peddled on an exercise bike behind the SU bench.

That gave more minutes to Girard, the lone source of offense for Syracuse in its loss to Clemson earlier this season. Before that point, though, the Orange had opened up with 3-pointers on their first nine shots, reverting to an early-season approach that had been long abandoned after their shooting percentage sunk lower and lower. Quincy Guerrier attempted three in the first five minutes, then headed to the bench.

But SU’s defense, one of its constant weaknesses throughout the season, kept the Orange close until their interior offense started working. After Richmond hit two free throws, Al-Amir Dawes was forced to launch a 3-pointer from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down — with Griffin and Robert Braswell tightening the lanes on the wings to prevent Aamir Simms from patrolling the paint.

On one possession, three offensive rebounds allowed two missed 3-pointers to turn into a make. Girard missed the first, but Griffin sent it back to Buddy for another open look. And after Syracuse’s leading scorer missed, Marek Dolezaj snagged the ball and sent it to the other wing — where Girard stood again, and connected this time.

Syracuse allowed its second-fewest points in the first half this season, dating back to last year’s season-finale against UNC. That game against UNC, that 40 minutes filled with uncertainty due to COVID-19, started a path that took the Orange down an unusual season. That’s why they had 26 games scheduled yet only played 23, why they missed dozens of practices early in the season and lost its leading scorer for four games, why game days turned into off-weeks.

Joe Girard III received more playing time against Clemson due to Kadary Richmond’s injury. Courtesy of Rich Barnes | USA Today Sports

Losses mixed in between placed Syracuse’s season on the bubble once again. Each basket against Clemson, each made shot and defensive shot, helped the Orange ease back onto it. They limited Simms, Clemson’s only scorer averaging double-digits, to six points. Nick Honor hit five 3-pointers in the first game, and none in the second game.

That allowed Syracuse’s run to open the second half — filled with the Griffin 3s and complemented by 2-pointers from Girard and Guerrier — to put the game out of reach. Clemson head coach Brad Brownell still yelled at his defense to “guard your own man.” He still stood on the sideline begging them to move the ball more, urging them to not launch those 3s, those desperation shots that often clanked off.

The Tigers found success through Alex Hemenway, often in the corner, and capitalized on late closeouts. But as they started to connect on more baskets in the second half, taking advantage of the poor defense from when Girard returned, Griffin once again collected a pass on the left wing, stepped back, swished a 3-pointer, and kept Syracuse’s lead, and its season, going.